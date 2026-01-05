Mustafiz dropped: Order issued to suspend IPL broadcast

The letter said it had come to the authorities’ attention that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had directed the removal of Bangladesh’s star cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to begin on 26 March.

No logical justification for the BCCI’s decision is known. Such a decision has hurt, distressed and angered the people of Bangladesh.

In this situation, the letter requested that the broadcast or telecast of all IPL matches and related programmes be suspended until further instructions are issued.