Mustafiz controversy sends 'political' shockwaves through T20 World Cup
‘Mustafizur Rahman’ is merely a pretext. At its core, the entire episode is political. Under the influence of some extremist political forces, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dropped Mustafizur, priced at Rs 92 million (9.2 crore) from the Indian Premiere League (IPL).
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also responded strongly to that. Citing security concerns, the board formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) Sunday to move Bangladesh’s matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup from India to another country.
This year’s T20 World Cup will be held in India and Sri Lanka, starting on 7 February. Bangladesh, placed in Group C, are scheduled to play three matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.
However, the BCB does not believe the Bangladesh team would be safe in any Indian city under the current circumstances. It is not just the team, board officials, spectators and journalists would also travel. The BCB fears that, in the present situation, no one connected with Bangladesh cricket would be safe in India.
Saturday night, Kolkata Knight Riders announced, on BCCI instructions, that Mustafizur has been dropped from the team. Earlier, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told news agency ANI in Guwahati, “In light of recent events, the BCCI has instructed the KKR franchise to release Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.”
Writing that in an email to the ICC on Sunday, the BCB said that the current situation in India has created serious concerns over the safety of the Bangladesh team.
After analysing the overall security situation and taking into account advice from the Bangladesh government, the board has concluded that the national team should not be sent to India to play in the T20 World Cup under these circumstances.
The board believes such a step is necessary to ensure the safety of players, coaching staff, officials and others concerned. The letter proposed that all of Bangladesh’s matches scheduled in India be moved to another country. The BCB hopes the ICC will take a prompt decision after considering the situation.
Earlier, BCB directors held two rounds of meetings on the issue. In an online meeting the night before last, most directors were in favour of not taking a directly hardline position. It was decided that the board would inform the ICC of security concerns in India and seek clarification about security arrangements during the World Cup.
Even if the ICC assured strict security for the Bangladesh team, the board would raise concerns about the safety of others associated with the team and, if necessary, propose relocating Bangladesh’s matches to another country.
However, later that same night, interim government adviser for youth and sports Asif Nazrul wrote on his verified Facebook page, condemning the decision to drop Mustafizur from the IPL by “bowing to extremist communal groups”.
He wrote, “As the minister responsible for the sports ministry, I have instructed the cricket control board (Bangladesh Cricket Board) to explain the entire matter in writing to the ICC.”
“The board should make it clear that if a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being under contract, then it cannot be considered safe for the entire Bangladesh team to travel there to play the World Cup. I have also directed the board to request that Bangladesh’s World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka,” he added.
Subsequently, at an emergency meeting of the BCB executive committee Sunday afternoon, it was decided that, due to security concerns, the Bangladesh team would not play T20 World Cup matches in India.
The decision was conveyed to the ICC by email. At the meeting, board directors expressed concern after reviewing developments over the previous 24 hours and the overall situation.
Many others have echoed similar sentiments. Interim government adviser for cultural affairs Mostofa Sarwar Farooki wrote in a Facebook post, “What has happened with Mustafiz in the IPL is disgraceful. Bangladeshis have seen politics of hatred at play here and have been deeply hurt.”
During a media briefing at the secretariat, information and broadcasting adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said, “It would have been ideal if we could have kept sport in its own space, but unfortunately politics has been dragged into the game. There is no option to remain silent. We have to show a response.”
Bangladesh Football Federation president Tabith Awal also expressed anger in a Facebook post, writing, “Mustafiz is a world-class athlete who earned his place through performance. Targeting him solely because of nationality is a grave injustice to a player and a manifestation of intolerance.”
For several days, some extremist Hindutva political parties and religious organisations in India had opposed Mustafizur’s inclusion in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.
Mahabir Nath, chief priest of the Rinmukteshwar Mahadev Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, said the pitch would be destroyed if a Bangladeshi player was allowed to play in the IPL.
Uttar Pradesh ruling BJP leader Sangeet Som labelled Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, a “traitor” for signing Mustafizur. He also threatened that Mustafizur would not be allowed to step outside the airport. Many others issued similar threats.
It is basically under this pressure that, the night before last, Kolkata Knight Riders announced, on BCCI instructions, that Mustafizur has been dropped from the team.
Former national captain and former BCB director Akram Khan supporting the decision told Prothom Alo, “Deciding not to go to India is a good move. If players are not mentally at ease, it becomes difficult to perform.”
While some religious and religion-based political groups welcomed the decision, it was also criticised within India.
Former Indian minister of state for external affairs and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor asked, “What if the Bangladeshi player in question had been Litton Das or Soumya Sarkar? Who are we punishing here: a nation, an individual, his religion? Where will this mindless politicising of sport lead us?”
Many believe the decision was driven by the Indian government’s desire to secure the Hindu vote bank ahead of West Bengal assembly elections due in March-April.
Meanwhile, many in Bangladesh have taken to social media to support the decision not to travel to India for World Cup matches in response to Mustafizur’s exclusion from the IPL.
As of last night, when this report was filed, the ICC had not responded to the BCB’s email. With just a month to go before the World Cup, changing the schedule will not be easy.
However, due to political reasons, matches of this year’s T20 World Cup are already set to be held in Sri Lanka as well. As Pakistan are not travelling to India, their matches will be played in Sri Lanka.