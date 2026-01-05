Mustafiz controversy sends 'political' shockwaves through T20 World Cup

‘Mustafizur Rahman’ is merely a pretext. At its core, the entire episode is political. Under the influence of some extremist political forces, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dropped Mustafizur, priced at Rs 92 million (9.2 crore) from the Indian Premiere League (IPL).

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also responded strongly to that. Citing security concerns, the board formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) Sunday to move Bangladesh’s matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup from India to another country.

This year’s T20 World Cup will be held in India and Sri Lanka, starting on 7 February. Bangladesh, placed in Group C, are scheduled to play three matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

However, the BCB does not believe the Bangladesh team would be safe in any Indian city under the current circumstances. It is not just the team, board officials, spectators and journalists would also travel. The BCB fears that, in the present situation, no one connected with Bangladesh cricket would be safe in India.