What has happened to Mustafiz is disgraceful, says cultural affairs adviser

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, Farooki wrote, “What has happened to Mustafiz in the IPL is disgraceful. Through this incident, the citizens of Bangladesh have witnessed politics of hatred and have been deeply hurt.”

He further suggested that the reported discrimination against Bangladeshi players may be linked to the same underlying factors as the allegations of persecution of minorities in India.

In this regard, the cultural affairs adviser stated, “As you are aware, the ministry of foreign affairs of Bangladesh has already expressed concern over the recent incidents of persecution of minority communities in India.”