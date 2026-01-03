BCCI asks Shah Rukh Khan owned KKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has taken a decision to instruct Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman from their roster for IPL 2026 season. BCCI says it will permit the franchise to replace the player.

Board Secretary Devjit Saikia told ANI, “Due to the recent developments which is going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their player Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement.”