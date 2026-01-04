Asif Nazrul calls for suspension of IPL broadcasts in Bangladesh

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul has condemned and protested the exclusion of Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata Knight Riders released Mustafizur Rahman following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Asif Nazrul wrote, “By bowing to extremist communal groups, the Indian cricket board has instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the team. I strongly condemn and protest this.”