Asif Nazrul calls for suspension of IPL broadcasts in Bangladesh
Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul has condemned and protested the exclusion of Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata Knight Riders released Mustafizur Rahman following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
In a post on his verified Facebook page, Asif Nazrul wrote, “By bowing to extremist communal groups, the Indian cricket board has instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the team. I strongly condemn and protest this.”
He also urged steps to halt IPL broadcasts in Bangladesh. “I have requested the information and broadcasting adviser to ensure that IPL matches are no longer broadcast in Bangladesh. Under no circumstances will we tolerate insults to Bangladesh, Bangladeshi cricket, or our cricketers. The days of subservience are over,” he wrote.
Following Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to drop Mustafizur on the BCCI’s instructions, concerns have emerged over the safety of Bangladeshi cricketers at the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India this February.
Bangladesh are due to play three matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai during the first round. Asif Nazrul said he would instruct the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to write to the ICC requesting that these matches be shifted to Sri Lanka, the co-host nation.
In another Facebook post, Asif Nazrul wrote, “As the minister in charge of the youth and sports ministry, I have asked the cricket control board (Bangladesh Cricket Board) to explain the entire matter in writing to the ICC.”
“The board should make it clear that if a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being under contract, then the entire Bangladesh team cannot feel safe travelling to India for the World Cup. I have also directed the board to request that Bangladesh’s World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka,” he added.