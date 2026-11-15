Ex-Australia bowler Sayers says everyone knew about ‘Sandpapergate’

Former Australian Test bowler Chadd Sayers backed Usman Khawaja over his “Sandpapergate” claims on Sunday, contradicting Pat Cummins’ denials that he knew nothing about the ball-tampering plot.

Sayers was on the tour of South Africa but did not play in the third Test at Cape Town, where sandpaper was used to help make the ball swing.

A Cricket Australia probe concluded only then-skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were in the know, with all sent home and banned.