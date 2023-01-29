Packed stands in Sylhet and the crying need of separate home venues in BPL

Jam-packed stands, deafening noise, palpable excitement and passionate home town support, all are common features in franchise cricket leagues in most parts of the world, but were missing in the ninth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) during the Dhaka and Chattogram phase.

This void got filled on 27 January when the Sylhet phase of the ninth edition of the BPL kicked off.

Thousands of fans flocked to the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium to cheer for their team Sylhet Strikers. And why wouldn’t they, as after years of disappointment, finally they have a team that could potentially go all the way and bring the region its maiden BPL title.