Sri Lanka injury woes mount before crunch Netherlands clash

Sri Lanka paceman Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of Thursday's crunch ICC Twenty20 World Cup clash against the Netherlands with a calf strain in another injury blow for the former champions.

Chameera picked up three wickets in Tuesday's big win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Geelong but hobbled off the field after pulling out of his run-up when bowling his fourth over.

The 30-year-old, who missed Sri Lanka's recent Asia Cup triumph with a leg problem, is awaiting scans on the injury and could miss further matches should they qualify for the Super 12.