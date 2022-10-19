Sri Lanka injury woes mount before crunch Netherlands clash

Sri Lanka have already lost left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka, who was ruled out of the tournament with a quadriceps muscle tear and replaced in the squad by Binura Fernando.
Spin-bowling all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka, who missed the UAE game, and fast bowler Pramod Madushan are also questionable due to hamstring issues.
After training in Geelong on Wednesday, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said he expected Gunathilaka would be fine. Madushan, however, was still awaiting the result of a scan, he told reporters.
Shanaka added that multiple players were on stand-by in Sri Lanka to be flown in as injury cover.
The unbeaten Netherlands lead Group A on four points, with 2014 champions Sri Lanka third, level on points with second-placed Namibia but behind the Africans on run-rate.
Namibia play the winless UAE in the other qualifier in Geelong on Thursday.
The top two sides advance to the Super 12.