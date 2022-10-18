Sri Lanka defeats UAE despite Meiyappan bags hat-trick

Karthik Meiyappan lit up the ICC Twenty20 World Cup with a hat-trick Tuesday but it was in vain as Sri Lanka crushed the United Arab Emirates to get their campaign back on track, while the Netherlands toppled Namibia.

The Asian champions were stunned by Namibia in the tournament’s opening game on Sunday, a crushing 55-run defeat that left no room for error against the UAE.

They responded by bowling out the UAE for 73 for a convincing 79-run victory, but not before some drama.