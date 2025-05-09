India to skip Bangladesh tour, Asia Cup to complete IPL: Media
The Indian cricket team is likely to skip its scheduled tour to Bangladesh in August and the Asia Cup 2025 in September, according to a report by The Times of India.
The developments come amid escalating regional tensions and a temporary suspension of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
Even if the IPL resumes and concludes within its original schedule, the India-Bangladesh series and the Asia Cup remain "completely off the table".
According to the report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering using the August-September window – initially allocated for the Bangladesh tour and the Asia Cup – to complete the remainder of the IPL, if required.
India is set to embark on a five-Test tour of England in early June, making the later part of the year the only viable option to finish the league should the situation remain tense.
The BCCI reportedly has no intention to reconsider its position on the matter.