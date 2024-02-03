U-19 World Cup: Bangladesh need 156 runs within 38.1 overs to reach semifinal

Bangladesh need to chase the target of 155 runs set by Pakistan within 38.1 overs to reach the semifinal of under-19 world cup.

Winning the toss, Bangladesh sent Pakistan U-19 to bat in the crucial match of super six in South Africa’s Benoni. Medium pacer Rohanat Doullah Borson and offbreak bowler Sheikh Paevez Jibon took four wickets apiece as Bangladesh skittled Pakistani youth to 155 runs in 40.4 overs.

