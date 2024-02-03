U-19 World Cup: Bangladesh need 156 runs within 38.1 overs to reach semifinal
Bangladesh need to chase the target of 155 runs set by Pakistan within 38.1 overs to reach the semifinal of under-19 world cup.
Winning the toss, Bangladesh sent Pakistan U-19 to bat in the crucial match of super six in South Africa’s Benoni. Medium pacer Rohanat Doullah Borson and offbreak bowler Sheikh Paevez Jibon took four wickets apiece as Bangladesh skittled Pakistani youth to 155 runs in 40.4 overs.
Pakistan lost their first wicket at 37 as Borson bowled Shamyl Hussain. The medium pacer brought the breakthrough again taking the wicket of Azan Awais while Pakistan were at 51. Bangladesh bowlers kept Pakistan under pressure till the end of innings picking wickets at regular intervals.