Green, Wade guide Australia to four-wicket win over India

Matthew Wade steered Australia to a four wicket victory over India after a blistering knock by Cameron Green in the opening game of the three-match Twenty20 international series in Mohali on Tuesday.

Wade's unbeaten 45 off 21 helped the visitors chase down India's mammoth 209 runs with four balls remaining after Australia had stuttered briefly in the middle overs following quick losses.

But it was the all-rounder Green, who replaced star batsman David Warner for the India tour, who laid the foundation for the high score run chase, smashing 61 off 30 balls.