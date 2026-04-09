Brazil's Laura Cardoso makes T20I history with 9-wicket haul against Lesotho

Brazil speedster Laura Cardoso scripted history as she became the first player in either men's or women's T20I cricket to pick up nine wickets in a single innings on Thursday, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Brazilian pacer achieved this historic feat against Lesotho during Match No. 14 of the ongoing BCA Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament 2026, which was played at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 in Gaborone.