Anderson sparks South Africa slump as England eye series-levelling win

James Anderson made the breakthrough as England pressed for a series-levelling win over South Africa in the second Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Proteas were 88-3 in their second innings at lunch on the third day, still 176 runs adrift of England’s first innings 415-9 declared -- a total built on Ben Foakes’s 113 not out and Ben Stokes’s 103, his first hundred since being appointed England captain.