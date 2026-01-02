Australia's Khawaja to retire after Ashes finale, slams 'racial stereotyping'

Usman Khawaja said Friday he will retire from international cricket after the fifth and final Ashes clash against England, leaving a legacy as Australia's first Muslim Test cricketer while lashing out at perceived "racial stereotyping" during his 15-year career.

The 39-year-old will pad up for the last time, should he be selected, when the Test gets under way in Sydney on Sunday, ending months of speculation about his future.

It would be an 88th Test for the classy left-hander, culminating a career where it began after making his debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2011, also against England.

"The number one emotion is contentment. I'm very lucky to have played so many games for Australia the way I have," Khawaja said. "I hope I have inspired people along the way.

"I'm a proud Muslim coloured boy from Pakistan who was told that he would never play for the Australian cricket team. Look at me now, and you can do the same," he added.