Australia's Khawaja wears black armband in muted Gaza protest

Usman Khawaja wore a black armband and put tape over messages on his shoes supporting people in Gaza in a muted protest during the first Test Thursday against Pakistan.

The opening batsman had wanted to wear the shoes during the match at Perth with the hand-written messages "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" clearly visible.

But Pakistan-born Khawaja, who is Muslim, was told that it flouted International Cricket Council rules on messages during matches that relate to politics, religion or race.

With Cricket Australia saying it expected the players to uphold the rules, Khawaja covered over the slogans with semi-transparent tape leaving the words -- in the colour of the Palestinian flag -- visible only in close-up.