Khawaja won't wear shoes with Gaza messages: Cummins

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja will not wear shoes with messages highlighting the plight of people in Gaza when the first Test against Pakistan begins on Thursday, captain Pat Cummins said.

During training this week the 36-year-old opening batsman Khawaja had hand-written slogans "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" on his footwear.

The Pakistan-born Khawaja had reportedly said he would wear the shoes for the opening Test in Perth.

But Cummins told reporters on Wednesday: "I spoke to him just quickly and he said he won't be.