Govt’s decision to skip World Cup was a ‘big mistake’: Shakib
Shakib Al Hasan believes the government made a “big mistake” by deciding that Bangladesh would not participate in the most recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Citing security concerns, the then interim government did not grant permission for the team to tour India. As a result, in the World Cup held in February–March, Scotland national cricket team was allowed to take Bangladesh’s place by the ICC. This marked the first time since 1999 that Bangladesh did not play in a cricket World Cup.
Speaking at an event titled ‘EU T20 Belgium in Mumbai, Shakib said, “This has caused significant damage to Bangladesh cricket. We are a cricket-loving nation. We want to see our cricketers play in the World Cup. In my opinion, the government’s decision not to participate was a big mistake.”
Amid political tensions between India and Bangladesh, Board of Control for Cricket in India had earlier withdrawn Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League. In response, the Bangladesh Cricket Board proposed shifting Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka due to security concerns, but the ICC rejected the proposal. After several weeks of unsuccessful discussions, Bangladesh was eventually excluded from the tournament.
At the time, former sports adviser Asif Nazrul had stated that the BCB acted on government instructions, repeatedly clarifying that the decision not to send the team to India for the World Cup was made by the government.
This decision strained relations between the BCB and the BCCI. However, Shakib expressed hope that ties would improve with the Indian team’s planned tour of Bangladesh in September.
“I think the situation will improve,” he said. “Efforts should be made to rebuild relations. One or two series will do the job. I’ve heard a series may take place in August or September—if that happens, the ice will melt and relations will normalise.”
Shakib also viewed positively the appointment of his long-time teammate Tamim Iqbal as BCB president on 7 April, under an ad hoc committee led by Shamsul Haque. Despite a deterioration in their relationship ahead of the 2023 World Cup, Shakib welcomed Tamim in his new role, saying, “As president, he will certainly have long-term plans. I hope Bangladesh cricket will benefit under his leadership.”
Following the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024, Shakib has been living abroad and is currently based in the United States. The all-rounder, who had been a Member of Parliament under the previous government, has faced multiple lawsuits since 5 August.
However, the current government’s sports minister Aminul Haque, which came to power in February 2026, recently stated that steps would be taken to quickly resolve the cases against Shakib and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza so that they can return to cricket.
Earlier, in a podcast with Moeen Ali, Shakib had expressed his desire to play a full series across all three formats on home soil before retiring.
When asked in Mumbai about the possibility of a farewell match in Dhaka, Shakib responded optimistically, “I hope everything will be resolved soon. I believe I will get what I want.”