Govt’s decision to skip World Cup was a ‘big mistake’: Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan believes the government made a “big mistake” by deciding that Bangladesh would not participate in the most recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Citing security concerns, the then interim government did not grant permission for the team to tour India. As a result, in the World Cup held in February–March, Scotland national cricket team was allowed to take Bangladesh’s place by the ICC. This marked the first time since 1999 that Bangladesh did not play in a cricket World Cup.

Speaking at an event titled ‘EU T20 Belgium in Mumbai, Shakib said, “This has caused significant damage to Bangladesh cricket. We are a cricket-loving nation. We want to see our cricketers play in the World Cup. In my opinion, the government’s decision not to participate was a big mistake.”