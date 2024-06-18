Windies thrash Afghanistan by 104 runs in final group game

West Indies thrashed Afghanistan by 104 runs in the final group stage game of the T20 World Cup on Monday.

Nicholas Pooran's blistering 98 off 53 balls (six fours, eight sixes) highlighted a dominant batting effort by West Indies as they piled up 218 for five after being put in as the two Super Eight qualifiers sparred in advance of the next phase of the tournament starting on Wednesday.

Afghanistan were bundled out for 114 off 16.2 overs in reply.