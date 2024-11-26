Taskin takes six, but West Indies on brink of victory

West Indies are on the brink of victory in the first Test against Bangladesh, reducing the visitors to 109 for 7 at stumps on the fourth day.

With only three wickets in hand, Bangladesh are now facing a tough task, as Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales orchestrated a commanding bowling performance.

Bangladesh began the day with an unusual decision to declare their first innings at 269 for 9, leaving a deficit of 181 runs.