Antigua Test
Taskin takes six, but West Indies on brink of victory
West Indies are on the brink of victory in the first Test against Bangladesh, reducing the visitors to 109 for 7 at stumps on the fourth day.
With only three wickets in hand, Bangladesh are now facing a tough task, as Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales orchestrated a commanding bowling performance.
Bangladesh began the day with an unusual decision to declare their first innings at 269 for 9, leaving a deficit of 181 runs.
This aggressive approach aimed to create opportunities for their bowlers, a gamble that seemed to work momentarily as Taskin Ahmed delivered a career-best 6 for 64 to bowl West Indies out for 152.
However, the inspired bowling effort was undone by Bangladesh’s fragile batting under relentless pressure from the West Indies attack.
Roach struck early in Bangladesh’s chase, removing Zakir Hasan for a duck and later claiming Mominul Haque with a sharp return catch.
Jayden Seales added to the woes, dismissing Mahmudul Hasan Joy and then Taijul Islam with precise deliveries. Bangladesh's top-order collapse left them reeling at 59 for 5.
Amid the chaos, captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz staged a lone fightback, scoring a brisk 45 off 46 balls. His innings featured bold strokes, including five boundaries and a six, as he tried to keep the scoreboard ticking.
However, his dismissal to a sharp catch behind the stumps by Joshua Da Silva off Seales effectively ended Bangladesh’s hopes of a resurgence. Litton Das managed a quick 22 but fell to Shamar Joseph after a brief counterattack.
Earlier in the day, West Indies started their second innings cautiously but were undone by Taskin’s fiery spell. Alick Athanaze top-scored with 42, while Kraigg Brathwaite contributed 23.
Despite Taskin’s heroics, supported by two wickets from Mehidy, West Indies set a daunting target of 334 runs.
The West Indies bowlers, backed by sharp fielding despite some missed chances, maintained a stranglehold on Bangladesh. Roach finished the day with 3 for 20, while Seales impressed with 3 for 31.