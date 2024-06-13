Tanzim Hasan repaying team management’s trust

He does not look like a traditional fast bowler with a sturdy and muscular body and a great height. The 5’8” Tanzim Hasan Sakib looks exceptional in the pack of Taskin Ahmed, Shariful Islam and Ebadot Hossain and other strongly built pace bowlers of Bangladesh.

But this slim pacer was the first to show that something better could be achieved against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Twenty20 World Cup through picking up three wickets conceding only 18 runs. The figures are his career best in the shortest format of the game so far as well.