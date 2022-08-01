Nurul Hasan ruled out of Zimbabwe tour

Bangladesh's captain for the Twenty20 international series against Zimbabwe Nurul Hasan will miss the rest of tour due to a finger injury, Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed on Monday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman hurt his left index finger while keeping against fast bowler Hasan Mahmud during Sunday's second T20 international at the Harare Sports Club, which Bangladesh won by 7 wickets.

"We did an X-ray which revealed a fracture to the index finger," a Bangladesh Cricket Board statement quoted national team physio Muzadded Alpha as saying.