3rd T20I
Bangladesh eying first T20 series victory against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh brimmed with confidence to win their first T20 series against Sri Lanka as they take on the hosts in the series-deciding third game at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tomorrow, Wednesday. The match starts at 7.30 pm (Bangladesh Time).
Bangladesh lost the first game by seven wickets but made a strong comeback in the second one, having thrashed the Lankans by 83 runs, a victory which was their largest against any Test-playing nation.
The confidence to win the series stemmed from that comprehensive victory, said Bangladesh batter Shamim Patwari.
"Now the series is level at 1-1, the win in the second match was important for us to gain confidence," Patwari said. "Now we have the chance to win the series, and hopefully, if we play well, we will win it."
Bangladesh have never won any T20 series against Sri Lanka, having played five series against them before. The best result they achieved was a draw in a two-match series in 2017 in Sri Lanka. Overall, the two sides played 19 matches in that format with Bangladesh winning 7 and losing 12.
Tomorrow's match will end Bangladesh's long tour, in which they played across all formats of cricket. They lost the two-match Test series to 1-0 and the three-match ODI series to 2-1.
The series-deciding T20 gave them a chance to make a winning end to the series even though their batting remains inconsistent.
After a mediocre batting show in the first T20, Bangladesh batters regrouped well with captain Liton Das leading from the front. He set the tone with a scintillating 76 off 50 balls while, Shamim Patwari gave the late impetus with 48 off 26 balls.
Patwari said they want to bat in the same manner in the series-deciding game for a crucial victory as Bangladesh is unlikely to break the winning combination for the third game.
Bangladesh: Liton Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Patwari, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Saifuddin.
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, and Eshan Malinga.