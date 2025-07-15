Bangladesh eying first T20 series victory against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh brimmed with confidence to win their first T20 series against Sri Lanka as they take on the hosts in the series-deciding third game at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tomorrow, Wednesday. The match starts at 7.30 pm (Bangladesh Time).

Bangladesh lost the first game by seven wickets but made a strong comeback in the second one, having thrashed the Lankans by 83 runs, a victory which was their largest against any Test-playing nation.

The confidence to win the series stemmed from that comprehensive victory, said Bangladesh batter Shamim Patwari.