Shanto to continue as Bangladesh Test captain
Left-handed top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue leading Bangladesh in Tests, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Saturday.
He will lead the team until the conclusion of the ongoing cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (2025-2027).
The decision came amid ongoing discussions over who could be Bangladesh's next Test captain. Alongside Najmul, a few other names were also considered for the role, but in the end, the Board chose to stick with him.
Since his debut as captain in 2023, Najmul has led Bangladesh in 14 Tests.
BCB President Aminul Islam said the decision reflects the Board's confidence in the 27-year-old batter's leadership and his vision for Bangladesh's red-ball cricket.
"Shanto has shown composure, commitment and a deep understanding of Test cricket. Under his leadership, we have seen growth and belief in the team. The Board feels that continuity in leadership will serve us well as we move forward in this new Test Championship cycle," Aminul said.
Najmul expressed his appreciation for the Board's decision.
"I feel truly honoured to continue leading the Bangladesh Test team and I am very grateful to the Board for the faith and trust they have shown in my captaincy," he said. "Captaining my country in Test cricket is the greatest pride of my life. I will do my utmost to repay the responsibility that has been entrusted to me."
Bangladesh recently concluded a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series against the West Indies. Their next assignment is a home Test series against Ireland.
Najmul said he is looking forward to an exciting new season ahead.
"We are looking forward to the upcoming series against Ireland later this month, which marks the start of a busy and important period for Bangladesh Test cricket," he added.