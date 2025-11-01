Shanto to continue as Bangladesh Test captain

Left-handed top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue leading Bangladesh in Tests, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Saturday.

He will lead the team until the conclusion of the ongoing cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (2025-2027).

The decision came amid ongoing discussions over who could be Bangladesh's next Test captain. Alongside Najmul, a few other names were also considered for the role, but in the end, the Board chose to stick with him.

Since his debut as captain in 2023, Najmul has led Bangladesh in 14 Tests.