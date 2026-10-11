Bangladesh dominate second session to take 230-run lead against Afghanistan

Bangladesh strengthened their position against Afghanistan on the third day of the one-off Test, reaching 124 for three in their second innings at the end of the second session to build a lead of 230 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 48 and Najmul Hossain Shanto on 23 at the break, with the pair adding an unbeaten 71-run partnership after Bangladesh lost three wickets for 53 runs.

Opener Tanzid Hasan was the only Bangladesh batter dismissed in the second session, scoring 31 off 38 balls. He was caught at second slip off Yamin Ahmadzai after edging a back-of-a-length delivery.

Najmul and Mushfiq then steadied the innings, helping Bangladesh recover from the early setbacks. Najmul also survived an lbw appeal after successfully reviewing the umpire’s decision, with replays showing the ball would have missed the stumps.