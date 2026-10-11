Bangladesh dominate second session to take 230-run lead against Afghanistan
Bangladesh strengthened their position against Afghanistan on the third day of the one-off Test, reaching 124 for three in their second innings at the end of the second session to build a lead of 230 runs.
Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 48 and Najmul Hossain Shanto on 23 at the break, with the pair adding an unbeaten 71-run partnership after Bangladesh lost three wickets for 53 runs.
Opener Tanzid Hasan was the only Bangladesh batter dismissed in the second session, scoring 31 off 38 balls. He was caught at second slip off Yamin Ahmadzai after edging a back-of-a-length delivery.
Najmul and Mushfiq then steadied the innings, helping Bangladesh recover from the early setbacks. Najmul also survived an lbw appeal after successfully reviewing the umpire’s decision, with replays showing the ball would have missed the stumps.
Bangladesh had resumed the third day with a 104-run lead after scoring 346 in their first innings. Afghanistan, who had started the day at 211 for four, were bowled out for 240, adding just 29 runs while losing their remaining six wickets.
Hasan Mahmud took four of those six wickets to finish with five for 55, while Ebadot Hossain claimed the other two to end with four for 56. Hasan also became the first Bangladesh fast bowler to take a hat-trick.
Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah scored an unbeaten 105, his fourth Test century and second against Bangladesh. Azmatullah Omarzai contributed 62.
Brief scores
Bangladesh, first innings: 346 (Tanzid Hasan 83, Sadman Islam 67; Mohammad Saleem 4/82, Yamin Ahmadzai 3/79).
Afghanistan, first innings: 240 (Rahmat Shah 105 not out, Azmatullah Omarzai 62; Hasan Mahmud 5/55, Ebadot Hossain 4/56).
Bangladesh, second innings: 124/3 in 36 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 48 not out, Najmul Hossain Shanto 23 not out).
Bangladesh lead by 230 runs.