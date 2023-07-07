Prime Minister summons Tamim

Tamim Iqbal left Chattogram for Dhaka on Friday morning. He is scheduled to leave for Dubai on 18 July on a family trip. Before that he will meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina anytime today. A source close to Tamim confirmed, the PM has called him to talk about his decision to retire.

On Thursday Tamim arranged an impromptu press conference at a Chattogram hotel where he announced his sudden retirement from international cricket. He did not explain any particular reason for such a decision and even did not allow the journalists to ask any questions.

But, according to sources, recent comments of Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan compelled him to take such a decision. It is heard that Tamim even told his near ones, by the comments of the board president he felt perhaps senior cricketers are no longer needed in the team.