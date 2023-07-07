Prime Minister summons Tamim

Tamim Iqbal left Chattogram for Dhaka on Friday morning. He is scheduled to leave for Dubai on 18 July on a family trip. Before that he will meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina anytime today. A source close to Tamim confirmed, the PM has called him to talk about his decision to retire.
On Thursday Tamim arranged an impromptu press conference at a Chattogram hotel where he announced his sudden retirement from international cricket. He did not explain any particular reason for such a decision and even did not allow the journalists to ask any questions.
But, according to sources, recent comments of Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan compelled him to take such a decision. It is heard that Tamim even told his near ones, by the comments of the board president he felt perhaps senior cricketers are no longer needed in the team.
The BCB also has initiatives to deter Tamim from retirement. Following an urgent board directors’ meeting at Dhaka on Thursday night, BCB boss said, ““I had been trying to communicate with him since morning, but did not get him. I even did not get him through Nafees Iqbal. I have not made any communication so far. I sent a message to Nafees after his press conference. I told that let Tamim finish the series as captain. Then we shall sit together and decide. A legendary cricketer like him is not doing the right thing. It is very important for him to stay on the side."
Till then BCB has been waiting for a response from Tamim. But Tamim is yet to communicate with BCB. And now the prime minister has summoned Tamim.