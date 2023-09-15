Bangladesh sent to bat first, Tanzim Sakib debuts, Anamul returns

Bangladesh have been asked to bat first by India in their final match of the Super 4 stage of the 2023 Asia Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Friday.
Bangladesh are already out of contention for the final after losing against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India, on the other hand, have already qualified for the final
Both teams are using this match to test their bench strength as both India and Bangladesh have made five changes in their XIs.
Bangladesh have dropped Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim, who is in Dhaka for family reasons.
They have been replaced by Anamul Haque, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.
Pacer Tanzim is set to make his ODI debut for Bangladesh
Meanwhile, India have rested Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya.
Batter Tilak Varma will be making his debut in ODIs while Prasidh Kirshna, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammad Shami come in.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna