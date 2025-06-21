Shanto hits back-to-back centuries as Bangladesh set 296 for Sri Lanka

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto hit another century in the Galle Test second innings against the hosts Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Shanto also scored a century in the first innings after Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.

The left-handed batter had been going through a prolonged bad patch in the format, but centuries in both innings of the Galle Test will surely boost his confidence for the upcoming matches.

After Shanto's century, Bangladesh declared their second innings at 285 for six, with at least 39 more overs left to be bowled on the fifth day.