Pakistan drop Zaman, bat against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat in the World Cup game against Pakistan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Pakistan left out struggling opener Fakhar Zaman and brought in Abdullah Shafique from the side that beat the Netherlands in their first game on Friday, also in Hyderabad.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana comes back for Sri Lanka after missing the 102-run defeat against South Africa in their first match due to a hamstring injury, replacing pacer Kasun Rajitha.