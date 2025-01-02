Najmul finally stepping down as T20 captain

‘Captaincy’ has been a regular topic of discussion in Bangladesh’s cricket for quite a long time now. This all started from 2014, when Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was made captain of the T20 team. That means, it has been going on since Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) opted for choosing different captains for different formats of the game.

Let’s say for example Shakib Al Hasan is the team captain for one format but, he won’t be playing in a particular series then there arises the discussion who will be the captain then? Then when Tamim Iqbal decided to retire in the middle of a series the question arose, who will guide the ODI team?

This way, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Litton Das have also had a good idea on the subject of captaincy during the last few years. Litton as the captain has also steered the team to victory in several major series in emergency situations.

Before Najmul Hossain Shanto was made the captain in all three formats of the game last February, Shakib had also handled the responsibility in three formats for a brief period.