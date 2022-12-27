Warner crushes South Africa with majestic double ton in 100th Test

An emotional and exhausted David Warner retired hurt after a majestic 200 as Australia dominated day two of the second test on Tuesday and South Africa wilted in a Melbourne furnace.

Australia were 386 for three, in reply to the visitors' first innings 189, with a lead of 197 runs and the series at their mercy after the six-wicket win in the Brisbane opener.

Short of runs and without a century in nearly three years, a tiring Warner slogged his way to his third double-hundred from 254 balls before succumbing to cramps and limping off the Melbourne Cricket Ground field with the aid of a trainer.

On the way to his 25th hundred, the 36-year-old opener became the eighth Australian to reach 8,000 test runs, while ending the debate about his place in the side.