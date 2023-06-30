Hook-happy England give away their wickets

England, however, having had the better of the second day’s play overall, recovered to 278-4 at stumps following an unbroken stand of 56 between Harry Brook (45 not out) and captain Ben Stokes (17 not out).

The pair had come together after England lost three wickets for 34 runs.

England vice-captain Ollie Pope holed out off towering all-rounder Cameron Green after a brisk 42.

Ben Duckett had batted superbly to move to within sight of a maiden Ashes hundred.

But having had a few near misses with risky hooks, the left-handed opener fell for 98 when he pulled Josh Hazlewood straight to David Warner.

Joe Root, the world’s top-ranked Test batsman, could have been out caught behind on one when gloving a hook off Green, only to be reprieved by a no-ball.

But he fell for 10 when suckered into pulling a short ball from express quick Mitchell Starc, with Steve Smith taking a low running catch.

A disappointed Duckett told Sky Sports: “I’m gutted but I’d have taken that at the start of the day.”