Rizwan helps Pakistan enter Super Four with huge win

Mohammad Rizwan propelled Pakistan into the Asia Cup Super Four Stage as their bowlers skittled out minnows Hong Kong for a record low of 38 on Friday.

Pakistan scored 193-2 in a must-win Twenty20 international with Rizwan (78 not out) and Fakhar Zaman (53) putting on 116 after being invited to bat first on a slow and low Sharjah pitch

Spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz then shared seven wickets to bundle out Hong Kong in 10.4 overs and win by 155 runs - Pakistan’s biggest T20 victory margin by runs.