Australia retain Ashes after fourth Test washout

Australia have retained the Ashes after the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford ended in a rain-affected draw, with bad weather meaning no play was possible on Sunday’s final day.

The result ensured Australia, as the holders, kept the Ashes at 2-1 up with one match left in the series - regardless of the result of next week’s fifth Test at The Oval.

Heavy overnight rain left the outfield sodden and meant play was unable to start as scheduled at 11:00 am (1000 GMT) in Manchester.