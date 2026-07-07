Greaves and Hope centuries usher West Indies towards safety

With no option other than to at least attempt at conjuring a match-winning opportunity on the last day to earn a share of the series, it remains to be seen if captain Dhananjaya de Silva will entertain the possibility of a declaration to give his bowlers the chance to pull off an unlikely victory on what remains a very placid surface.

Sri Lanka remained heavily reliant on medium-pacer Asitha Fernando and left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya in seeking to earn a substantial first innings lead when Hope and Greaves resumed on the fourth morning with the West Indies at 318 for four.

Within sight of individual landmarks, the two right-handers continued from where they left off on the latter half of day three, batting with great care and only venturing into attacking shows whenever the rare loose ball came along.

Hope was first to a century, his fifth in Test cricket and third in less than 12 months.

Greaves followed a couple overs after, his third three-figure in the traditional format of the game following a maiden hundred against Bangladesh on the same ground in 2024 and a match-saving double-century seven months ago in New Zealand.