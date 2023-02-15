Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wkts

Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham made a successful return to international cricket with a player of the match performance for Australia against Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Wareham took three for 20 as Bangladesh were restricted to 107 for seven despite a half-century by captain Nigar Sultana.

Australia won by eight wickets, with captain Meg Lanning making 48 not out.

"It was pretty tough," said Wareham, who suffered a left knee cruciate ligament injury in October 2021 and had a race against time to be fit for the current tournament.

"I missed the 50-overs World Cup, the Ashes and the Commonwealth Games," she said.