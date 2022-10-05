Bangladesh-Pakistan-New Zealand tri-nation named ‘Bangla Wash’ series

Bangla Wash, a Bangladeshi detergent brand owned by ANH Group, will be the title sponsor of the tri-series, which is set to begin on 8 October with a match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Christchurch.
The phrase ‘Bangla Wash’ was added to the lexicon of Bangladesh cricket after they clean swept New Zealand in a One-Day International (ODI) series in 2010.
Since then, this phrase has been used whenever Bangladesh has managed to clean-sweep an opponent in a bilateral series.
The Tigers are currently in Lincoln, New Zealand, preparing for the tri-nation series against two top sides.
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is yet to join the team after completing his stint in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
In his absence, vice-captain Nurul Hasan joined New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the official photo session with the trophy before the series.