Tri-series against New Zealand, Pakistan ideal preparation for T20 WC: Siddons

Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons believes the tri-nation series against strong opponents like New Zealand and Pakistan will be ideal preparation for the forthcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup, reports news agency BSS.

“Playing here is really very good, we can’t ask for anything better. New Zealand is the finalist of the last World Cup and Pakistan is obviously a fantastic T20 side. The wickets are challenging and that will help us ready to go all the way to the World Cup,” Siddons said in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday.