Tri-series against New Zealand, Pakistan ideal preparation for T20 WC: Siddons

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons chats with Liton Das in Lincoln, New Zealand on 4 October, 2022
Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons chats with Liton Das in Lincoln, New Zealand on 4 October, 2022

Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons believes the tri-nation series against strong opponents like New Zealand and Pakistan will be ideal preparation for the forthcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup, reports news agency BSS.

“Playing here is really very good, we can’t ask for anything better. New Zealand is the finalist of the last World Cup and Pakistan is obviously a fantastic T20 side. The wickets are challenging and that will help us ready to go all the way to the World Cup,” Siddons said in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday.

After reaching New Zealand, the Bangladesh team conducted its first training session in Lincoln, Christchurch on Tuesday.

Playing in New Zealand right before the World Cup in Australia will make it easier for the players to acclimatise with the condition.

“Wickets out there in the centre are very nice. Hagley Oval is pretty much like Australia I think. Early season Australia is pretty similar to what we have here,” said the former Australia batter.

Bangladesh will take part in the tri-nation and the World Cup with a new look team as other than skipper Shakib Al Hasan, the remaining four members of Bangladesh’s ‘Fab Five’ are not part of the team.

Siddons is excited having so many young and talented players in the mix.

“We are a pretty young team, some of the seniors are retired or not on this tour. It’s a young team and we are very excited about them, they got a bit of learning curb, let’s see how they do against two pretty strong teams here.”

