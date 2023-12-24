Tamim to pull out from BCB contract

Cricketer Tamim Iqbal is unwilling to remain under the central contract of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said Jalal Yunus, chief of the board’s cricket operations committee.
During a media briefing at his office in the capital’s Banani area on Sunday, Jalal Yunus said, “He (Tamim) said he has a plan of his own and asked us not to keep him in the contract. He wants us not to retain him for the time being. After meetings and finalisation of his own plan, he will disclose to us what he is going to do.”
The BCB official also disclosed that Tamim had meetings with him and the selectors. He is supposed to meet the board president after the parliamentary election next month and discuss his future plan.
Tamim was under the BCB central contract for One Day and Test formats in 2023. The cricket board revises the contract every year.