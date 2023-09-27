Don’t want to be part of the dirty game: Tamim

Tamim revealed that it was him who finally suggested to not keep his name in the list of players for the World Cup after a conversation with someone from the top brass of the cricket board, but he didn’t disclose his identity.

“One or two days later a person from the top of the cricket board phoned me. He is deeply involved with the country’s cricket. He told me, ‘You will go to the World Cup, but you will have to be managed. Do one thing, don’t play the first match against Afghanistan.’ I said that match is still 12-13 days away. I will be in a good state in 12-13 days, why shouldn’t I play.

“Then he said, ‘If you play, we are planning to make you bat lower down the order.’ So you must realise my mindset. I had just played a good innings, I was feeling happy. It wasn’t possible for me tolerate such statements. For 17 years I have batted as an opener. I have never batted at 3-4 in my life. If I had batted at 3-4 before, I could’ve adjusted. I have no experience of batting at 3/4/5. So, naturally I didn’t like what I heard. I got agitated, because I didn’t like the thing. I felt that people were putting obstacles ahead of me intentionally. ‘You did this, now you have to do that’ This is what I felt.