Don’t want to be part of the dirty game: Tamim

Tamim Iqbal dropped a bombshell in a 12-minute-long video posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, where he gave a detailed account of what led to his exclusion from the World Cup squad, levelling huge accusations on high ups of the cricket board and the team management.
The Bangladesh squad have left for India in the afternoon for the forthcoming ICC World Cup in India. About an hour after their departure, the video was uploaded on social media. It was notified earlier in the day in his official page that Tamim will upload a video message to explain his point of view of the events of the past few days.
Tamim started the video by saying that he was feeling some pain after batting in the second ODI against New Zealand but it was nothing serious. He was also happy with the way he batted, even though the match ended in a defeat.
“After that game I was mentally very happy. I wasn’t thinking about what had happened in the last 4-5 months. I was looking forward to play again, I was looking forward to play in the World Cup,” Tamim said.
It was being reported by multiple media that Tamim had told the selectors he could only play five matches in the World Cup if selected. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin had refuted that claim on Tuesday.
Tamim also gave an account of what went down, “After the match, I was telling the physio how I was feeling, that’s when the three selectors entered the dressing room. I want to make something very clear. I have never at moment to anyone said that I can’t play more than five matches. I never said that. I’m sure, Nannu bhai (Minhajul Abedin) also cleared this yesterday. It was a lie. I don’t know how this was fed to the media, or who did it. But that is absolutely false.
“I told the selectors that my body will be like this going forward, I will be in some pain. So when you select the team, keep that in mind.”
Tamim then explained that he gave this ‘warning’ to the selectors because of what he had experienced after the 1st ODI against Afghanistan, the match after which he had announced his retirement.
“There was a concern over my injury (before the 1st ODI against Afghanistan). I discussed it with the coach, physio and all three of us agreed that I should play the first game. And then you know what type of things were said in the media.
“I was very surprised by it all because all of us had agreed that I should play. I didn’t want to create another controversy, I wanted to be fully honest from my end and told the selectors to keep that in mind while selecting me.
Tamim also revealed that the physio report actually had declared him fit for the third ODI against New Zealand, but he decided to take rest instead as per the suggestion of the medical board.
“The physio report said that, ‘He is available for selection for the game on the 26th.’ But the medical department felt that if I took rest on the 26th, because we have to travel on 27th, we have a practice game on the 28th (29th) and then another practice game on the 1st or the 2nd. If I took rest now and played the second practice game, I will have enough time to complete my two weeks of rehab and overall complete 10 weeks of rehab. So I will be in a much better position to play the first game. This was exactly what was said on the report.
“The thing that is coming up repeatedly is that I could only play five matches. I don’t think that played a big role in me not getting selected for the World Cup. Because I’m not injured. I am in some pain, but I’m not injured.”
Tamim also reminded all that if he suffered an injury during the World Cup, the management always had the option to bring someone from the reserves list.
“If I had gone to the World Cup, I might have played all nine games without any problems because the World Cup fixture is such that there is a gap of 3-4 days after every match apart from the first two games. On the other hand, I could’ve gotten injured after two matches, which could happen to any player, I would have to return to Bangladesh and they would have to replace me with someone else. You are allowed to replace injured players.”
On Monday night, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and captain Shakib Al Hasan met BCB president Nazmul Hassan at his residence. It is rumoured that the coach and captain refused to take an ‘unfit’ Tamim in the World Cup.
According to a few outlets, Shakib had apparently even threatened to quit captaincy as he didn’t want to take any unfit players with him in the World Cup.
Tamim revealed that it was him who finally suggested to not keep his name in the list of players for the World Cup after a conversation with someone from the top brass of the cricket board, but he didn’t disclose his identity.
“One or two days later a person from the top of the cricket board phoned me. He is deeply involved with the country’s cricket. He told me, ‘You will go to the World Cup, but you will have to be managed. Do one thing, don’t play the first match against Afghanistan.’ I said that match is still 12-13 days away. I will be in a good state in 12-13 days, why shouldn’t I play.
“Then he said, ‘If you play, we are planning to make you bat lower down the order.’ So you must realise my mindset. I had just played a good innings, I was feeling happy. It wasn’t possible for me tolerate such statements. For 17 years I have batted as an opener. I have never batted at 3-4 in my life. If I had batted at 3-4 before, I could’ve adjusted. I have no experience of batting at 3/4/5. So, naturally I didn’t like what I heard. I got agitated, because I didn’t like the thing. I felt that people were putting obstacles ahead of me intentionally. ‘You did this, now you have to do that’ This is what I felt.
“Then I told him that ‘If this is what you are thinking, do one thing, don’t send me there. I don’t want to be a part of this dirty game. I’m not going to overcome a new obstacle every day.’”
Tamim alleged that members of the management or the cricket board have been intentionally feeding false news to the media.
“What I felt, I don’t know if I’m correct or not, media were fed this news. Many have this tendency to hide one big thing by feeding the media another thing. Saying that, 'He will play five matches, how can we select him.'
“What I feel is that if you really want me, then you should make me mentally free and happy. Because I’m coming out of a very bad three-four months. If the same thing had been presented in a different manner to me, maybe I would’ve reacted in a different way, maybe I would’ve accepted it. But out of the blue someone tells me to not play for no reason and if I play, I will have to bat lower down the order, I’m not too sure how fair that is.”
The opener feels that he has been intentionally left out of the side, not because of his back pain or a lack of fitness.
“One occurrence can be termed incidental, a couple of occurrences can be passed of as misunderstandings, but if seven-eight occurrences happen against one person in the last 3-4 months, that’s intentional. This is what I felt.”
He concluded his lengthy statement by wishing the Bangladesh World Cup squad the best of luck and a pleaded the country’s cricket fans to remember him.
“At the end of the day, I wish the 15 who have gone to the World Cup, I wish them the very best and I hope they will bring the highest possible success for Bangladesh.
“I have just one request to all, remember me. Please, don’t forget about me.”