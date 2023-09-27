Tamim Iqbal to reveal events leading to his World Cup snub

Tamim Iqbal will reveal his side of the events that led to his omission from the Bangladesh squad for the ICC World Cup in India in a video message later today (Wednesday), announced the opener on social media.
“After the Bangladesh national team leaves for India today, I will say a few things about what happened in the past few days through a video message. In the past few days, many things have been said on the media. I feel that the Bangladesh team and my fans and supporters have a right to know about everything,” Tamim posted on his official Facebook page at around 11:30am on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Tamim was left out of the 15-man Bangladesh squad announced for the World Cup in India.
The announcement came after the opener reportedly informed the selectors and management that he hasn’t fully recovered from his back injury and could end up missing some games in the World Cup if he gets selected.
Captain Shakib Al Hasan and coach Chandika Hathursingha then reportedly informed the BCB president Nazmul Hassan at his residence that they don’t want to take an ‘unfit’ player with them in the World Cup.
Bangladesh World Cup squad
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahmudullah