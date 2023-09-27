Tamim Iqbal to reveal events leading to his World Cup snub

Tamim Iqbal will reveal his side of the events that led to his omission from the Bangladesh squad for the ICC World Cup in India in a video message later today (Wednesday), announced the opener on social media.

“After the Bangladesh national team leaves for India today, I will say a few things about what happened in the past few days through a video message. In the past few days, many things have been said on the media. I feel that the Bangladesh team and my fans and supporters have a right to know about everything,” Tamim posted on his official Facebook page at around 11:30am on Wednesday.