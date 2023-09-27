From Minhajul to Tamim: Bangladesh World Cup team and controversies

To find the answer to the question – who will win the World Cup – we have to wait for about two more months. But Bangladesh has already defeated the nine other competing teams by a huge margin at one thing.

Being the last team to announce the squad for the World Cup was enough to make Bangladesh stand out among all competing teams. But the suspense leading up to Bangladesh’s squad announcement was incomparable. Has any other team in the World Cup gone through such dramatic turn of events? I don’t think so.

The person who was guaranteed to lead Bangladesh in the World Cup, is now not even in the squad! The apparent reason for it is injury. In the past too, many famous players have fallen victim to this assassin and have been ruled out of the World Cup. But Tamim’s case is not as straightforward. Retiring out of the blue, then unretiring the very next day under the directive of the prime minister… Who would’ve thought that after such a return he would end up becoming a spectator in the World Cup! That too after a drama over his inclusion or exclusion that caused an uproar throughout the country. All of this seems more like a script of a movie.