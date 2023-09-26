From Mashrafe to Tamim, history repeats itself

A cricketer, loved by millions, a bona fide star in Bangladesh cricket, was all set to lead the country in the biggest cricketing extravaganza in the world, the ICC Cricket World Cup.

But as the World Cup drew near, his body betrayed him and he had no choice but to relinquish his captaincy and hand it over to Shakib Al Hasan.

Still, he was expected to be an integral part of the team in the World Cup. But in the end, when the 15-man squad for the showcase event was announced, his name was missing.

Now, at this point you may be thinking I’m talking about a certain Southpaw from Chattogram. But I’m not. The player I’m referring to is not an opener but a fast bowler from Narail who went onto become the country’s best ever captain in limited-over’s cricket till date. His name, of course, is Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.