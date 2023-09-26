Shakib-Hathurusingha don’t want ‘unfit’ Tamim in World Cup

It’s true that in a tournament where the team is set to play at least nine matches, there is no guarantee that all the players will play every match. Someone could suffer an injury, some might need some rest, some might have to sit out due to team combination.

But when a player keeps repeating before the tournament ‘I’m not fit’, – it’s natural for the management to question why should they carry a player who has declared himself ‘unfit’? They might feel that it would be better to go with some other player who maybe a bit short on experience and at least completely fit.

The coach and the captain are seeing the situation from the same perspective and have conveyed their opinion to the board president. Hathurusingha calling Mohammad Naim, who is not part of the New Zealand series, to Mirpur today noon could also be seen as a hint.

But all of this doesn’t mean that Tamim exclusion from the World Cup squad is already final. There is a good chance that the selectors will respect the opinions of the coach and the captain and exclude Tamim from the squad. There is also a chance that Tamim could still remain in the World Cup squad.