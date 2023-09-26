No Tamim in Bangladesh World Cup squad

Tamim Iqbal has been left out of the Bangladesh squad for the ICC Word Cup 2023.
Tamim, who was supposed to lead the team in the World Cup about three months back, will now have to sit at home and watch Bangladesh compete in the biggest cricketing competition in the world in India next month.
Experienced middle-order batsman Mahmudullah has been named in the 15-man squad.
Five fast bowlers- Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Hasan Sakib - will form Bangladesh's pace attack in the World Cup.
Spinners Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed will give support to Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the spin department.
In the absence of Tamim, either Miraz or the young Tanzid Hasan Tamim is likely to open the innings for the Tigers.
Four members of the Under-19 World Cup winning Bangladesh squad have been named in the World Cup squad. They are - Shoriful Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid and Tanzim.
The squad was announced in a video posted on BCB's Facebook page immediately after the third ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand came to an end, which the hosts lost by seven wickets.
None of the selectors, no member of the team management or the captain have officially commented on Tamim's exclusion from the squad.
Bangladesh World Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (vc), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahmudullah