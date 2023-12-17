Bangladesh crush UAE by 195 runs to win maiden U-19 Asia Cup crown

Bangladesh under-19 cricket team have become unbeaten champion in the Under-19 Asia Cup beating the United Arab Emirates by a massive margin of 195 runs.

Although Bangladesh won U-19 World Cup four years ago, the Asian titled remained elusive so far.

In reply to Bangladesh’s 282 for 8, the UAE youth were skittled out for 87 in only 24.5 overs in Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The UAE in their whole innings never seemed to be in any position to challenge the Bangladeshi youth as they lost wickets in regular intervals.