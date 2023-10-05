The World Cup to resurrect ODI cricket? Let’s hope so

The smallest version has proved to be the most entertaining and profit-making, throwing all the panache of Victorian etiquette. One may feel it is following the path created by ODI and reaching the zenith at the cost of the latter. For ODI that is perhaps the biggest irony.

From the very early days, the working-class people wanted to see fast-paced and short games. Despite all the resistance from the administrators, the elite-class, the game saw two-day games, Sunday games and many other non-recognized forms that became conduits of sheer entertainment. Even during the World War periods these games became the only means of keeping the spirit on as formal Test matches were impossible to stage.

Cricket is a peculiar game in many aspects. The game has adopted the ultra-modern style and at the same time keeping its pre-industrial aura. For example, the use of willow and cherry to manufacture bat and ball are the practice of that era. Football became a people’s game thanks to the advent of industrialization but cricket, which had higher pedigree, struggled to come in terms with the new world order for decades.

Even after huge demands of shorter versions the authority of the game, especially in England, resisted to recognize any other format than the 5-day Tests. However, the drastic change of the world after the second-world war, which made the world order upside down, the pressure upon them became extreme. The elites, who also lost their total grip on global economics and politics, tried their best to use their stubborn position about the game as the last bastion of feudalism. However, it proved futile.

During the sixties the elites first had to eliminate the official segregation between gentlemen and professional and in order to salvage the game, in terms of finance and popularity, they had to adopt the one-day game. By then the football World Cup became a global phenomena and cricket loving people were envisaging such an extravaganza with the game.

Interestingly, it was the ladies, the forbidden gender in the game for years, who held the first ever World Cup in 1973 and two years later the English Cricket Board followed the path with the first ever Men’s World Cup.