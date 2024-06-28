Unbeaten India, South Africa ready to end glory waits in final

Over the years they have been labelled 'chokers' by their critics and had many question how a nation that has produced so many talented players, hasn't been able to make a final for 26 years.

Skipper Aiden Markram was part of the team which were beaten by Australia in the ODI World Cup last year but says the players haven't reflected much on the years of near-misses and disappointments.

"We haven't spoken about it to be honest. I think it's a personal and individual motivation that you get to a final; to earn the opportunity to hopefully lift the trophy," he said after the win over the Afghans.

"So you reflect back to five months ago we couldn't get over the line in that semi-final and you look at (here) a few things went our way. We managed to win the game and we found ourselves in the final."

Certainly there has been no hint that South Africa have lacked belief in this tournament -- they topped group D with a 100 per cent record including wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Then in the Super Eights, they won all three games with victories over England and co-hosts West Indies and the USA.