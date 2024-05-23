Bangladesh need 145 to beat USA in 2nd T20I

The United States have set Bangladesh 145 runs to win the second T20 international match and equalize the three-match series at Prairie View stadium in Texas.

The USA got off to a strong start adding 44 runs in the opening partnership, but the hosts were restricted to 144 for six in 20 over due to controlled bowling of Bangladeshi bowlers in the latter overs.

Captain Monank Patel top scored for the hosts, scoring 42 off 38 balls while Aaron Jones scored 34-ball 35.

Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain and Shoriful Islam each took two wickets for Bangladesh.