Gill, Chahal lead India to series defeat of West Indies

India underlined their strength in depth with a crushing 119-run victory over the West Indies on the Duckworth Lewis Stern method in the rain-effected third and final One-Day International at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

Opening batsman Shubman Gill was left stranded two runs short of a maiden senior international century as rain ended the visitors' innings at 225 for three off 36 batting first.

Set a revised target of 257 off 35 overs, the home side crumbled to 137 all out off 26 overs with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leading the rout with figures of four for 17.

Missing seven first-choice players for this Caribbean journey, India completed a 3-0 sweep and also extended their winning run in ODI campaigns to 12 series.